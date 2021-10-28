In my tenure as an Extension Agent in Richland County I have started many of my articles off with a disclaimer. Today’s will include one more; I have no idea where this article is going to go or what it will contain. I’m just going to start typing and stop when there are enough words to fill the space.
I’ll never forget the move out here. It was the middle of winter so getting from Ohio to here was an adventure in itself. There were a couple of unplanned stops along the way when the roads were just too bad to travel on. My first day with Richland County Extension also happened to be my birthday. The staff at the time made me feel very welcome and cared more that it was my birthday than even I did and nothing really has changed.
Aside from the travelling to get here, there have certainly been challenges over the last 10 years of my employment but just like the journey getting here, they have turned out to be positives and just about everyone has been accommodating and welcoming. I was made to feel a part of the Extension team and the Richland County community right away.
I guess that I have gone this far into this article assuming that everyone reading knows that I am switching jobs but maybe that is not the case. Starting Nov. 1 I will be working for the Richland Federal Credit Union as an ag lender. I feel very fortunate that I get to stay in the community that I have grown to love and work with and for the people (agricultural producers) who I have the utmost respect and admiration for.
As I prepare for this transition I just want to say thank you to everyone in this community that I have had the opportunity to cross paths with. I consider myself very lucky to have found a career and a community that I can thrive in. It is truly a blessing and a privilege.
I have had several people ask, and yes, there will be a new person taking over the role of the Richland County agricultural agent. That person has not yet been identified but the job is open to qualified candidates. I am sure that the next person will do just as well if not better than I did and that is primarily because he or she will have a great supporting cast and great support from the community at large.
So this will not be my normal sign off as my email will not be active for much longer but if you have questions about the position and/or the transition then you are welcome to contact the Extension Office at 433-1206. I cannot say thank you enough to all who have supported me and I will still be around so feel free to look me up.