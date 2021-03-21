In a time when too many Americans are divorced from what it actually takes to put food on the table for their families, it’s more important than ever to recognize the unique role that agriculture plays in our economy and everyday lives.
Standing up for the agriculture community in Montana will always be a top priority for me, which is why I am proud to cosponsor the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Flexibility for Farmers and Ranchers Act.
In essence, it makes the income limits a little bit easier for certain types of farm organization, specifically agricultural partnerships, in order to ensure that the Small Business Administration is taking into account the unique aspects of the farming business. This has the effect of ensuring that more farmers have access to the program, which in turn helps people weather the ups and downs of the pandemic more effectively. One point in favor of the bill that I think is worth mentioning is that it’s retroactive, so anyone who applied under the old income rules ought to take a look at reapplying to make sure that they’re not eligible for substantially more money.
I’m also working to ensure that we’re continuing to work together with internet co-ops to ensure that they’re able to continue deploying fiber in Montana’s most rural communities. Most people think of farming as a muscle-and-sweat industry, and it is, but the technology level and connectivity need for modern farming are growing quickly. Broadband is a must for meeting that demand.
As this congressional session wears on, I intend to continue to represent the best interest of farmers in our state and to push others to do the same.