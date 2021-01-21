I just received the latest edition of the Montana Agricultural Statistics bulletin (which can be downloaded for free at https://bit.ly/3c00L8S) and it gave me the idea to share some facts about Montana’s No. 1 industry. Before diving into that, I feel it is only proper to give credit where credit is due.
The Montana Agricultural Statistics bulletin is a publication produced annually by the Montana Department of Agriculture and the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). The USDA NASS has a field office in Helena and much of their job is to compile statistics related to agricultural commodities grown in Montana and share that information with the public. So without further ado, here are some of the stats that I found interesting. I will start by focusing on Montana stats and then get more specific to Richland County.
The 2017 Census of Agriculture is the most current data available and according to that Montana has 58,122,878 acres of land committed to farming and ranching. That acreage is 62.4% of our State’s total acreage. Of the 58,122,878 acres 66.2% are dedicated to pasture and rangeland, 28.2% are utilized as crop land and the rest is primarily woodland but there is a small portion that is homesteads, buildings, and facilities.
I commonly refer to agriculture as Montana’s No. 1 industry and the numbers back that up. Just the value of crop production alone increased to $4.6 billion. The next industries, in order of their overall value, were travel at $3.7 billion, mining at $1.8 billion, gas and oil at $1.2 billion, and wood and paper $521 million.
Nationally Montana ranks first in the production of dry edible peas, chickpeas, alfalfa hay, lentils, organic spring wheat, organic durum, organic lentils, and organic peas. In addition to those commodities, we also rank in the top five for the production of barley (2), canola (2), flaxseed (2), all hay (5), safflower (2), sugarbeets (5), all wheat (3), spring wheat (2), durum wheat (2), winter wheat (5), honey production (4), and organic winter wheat (2). And there is not enough room to include all the categories where we rank in the top 10.
Although it is not ranked, here are some statistics for Richland County. In 2019, we harvested 8,000 acres of winter wheat that yielded 22 bushels/acre for a total of 176,000 bushels. While 2019 numbers are not included, in 2018 Richland County producers harvested 5.9 million bushels of Spring wheat off of 157,800 acres for an average yield of 37.7 bushels/acre. Last year we harvested 5,600 acres of durum wheat and it yielded 44.1 bushels/acre for total production of 247,000 bushels. We also had a total of 63,000 cattle and calves in the county.
Unfortunately I was not able to glean much more information than that specific to Richland County. If you are interested and want to know more, you can either try the link above or go to https://quickstats.nass.usda.gov/ and try your hand at navigating through their site.
Hopefully you found this information interesting and if you would like more details you are always welcome to contact me at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.