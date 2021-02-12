HELENA – The Agriculture Development Council will meet virtually Wednesday, February 17th through Friday, February 19th to review applications for the Growth Through Agriculture program and determine grant and loan awards for fiscal year 2021.
To receive information to join the virtual meetings, please email a request to agr@mt.gov or call (406) 444-0134.
The Agriculture Development Council establishes policies and priorities to enhance the future development of agriculture in Montana including the award of loans and grants offered through the Growth Through Agriculture program. To view an agenda for the meeting and learn more about the governor-appointed council, visit the department’s website at https://agr.mt.gov/GTA-Council.
The Montana Department of Agriculture’s mission is to protect producers and consumers, and to enhance and develop agriculture and allied industries. For more information on the Montana Department of Agriculture, visit agr.mt.gov.