Next year presents a new slate for farmers and ranchers filled with both challenges and opportunities. To help growers in the MonDak sort through it all, NDSU has put together a free Zoom conference from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 15 to help producers in the northwestern North Dakota region sort through it all.
Among these, Frayne Olson, NDSU Crops Economist, will share perspectives on the state of the markets, and help producers weed through the local and global market considerations at play in 2021 producers trying to make planting decisions.
This will be perfectly complemented by Agricultural Finance Specialist Bryon Parman’s forecasts and crop production estimates.
NDSU Crop Protection Specialist TJ Prochaska meanwhile will talk about economic thresholds for agriculture pests and discuss some of the current recommendations for crops in the MonDak region, and Brian Jenks, NDSU Weed Scientist, will have a weed control update including new herbicides and concerns with invasive weeds and crop management rotation issues.
While the event is free for growers in both northwestern North Dakota and northeastern Montana, registration will be required. Visit https:tinyurl.com/CropOutlook2021. You will receive a confirmation email after registering with information about how to join the meeting.
Anyone unfamiliar with Zoom, can call 701-965-6501 for help installing Zoom and getting comfortable using it. The only requirement for Zoom use is an Internet connection. It can be installed on a variety of device styles, including laptops, computers, tablets, phones, etc.