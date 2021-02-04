Applications are being taken from Montana businesses for a virtual trade mission to the United Kingdom, taking place in 2021. The opportunity will be available for five Montana businesses.
The United Kingdom is the fifth largest economy in the world. Roughly the size of Oregon, there are 66 million people living there, and it is a top destination for U.S. goods and services.
Products that do well in the UK range from value-added agricultural and medical products to information and communications technology.
Applications for this program are due Feb. 19. Those selected will work with in-country partners to perfect their sales pitches for the United Kingdom, learn about doing business in the UK, and set up video meetings for potential in-country partners.
Those selected will be able to request meetings with the buyers they wish, and in-country trade show partners will set up everything. Applicants will be able to do most of what they would have done at an actual trade show.
For more information contact Katie Willcockson, international trade officer with the Montana Office of Tourism and Business Development at 406-841-2750.
An application is also attached to this article online at sidneyherald.com.