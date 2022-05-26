While the 2022 planting season is over for some farmers, others are still struggling to get the last of their acres planted due to moisture in the ground.
As the drought persists, late spring blizzards and rainfalls were welcomed within the agricultural community; however, this did cause delays in the planting process for many.
Tom Wheeler, farmer and rancher in Ray, N.D., is battling wet ground while planting his various crops. Being only about half done with his acres, he’s not expecting this delay to affect his crops in the long run.
Even though he is often planting this late in the season, he usually has roughly three-quarters of his acres done, not under half like this year.
Wheeler plants spring wheat, durum wheat, malt barley, canola, soybeans, lentils and, at times, green peas and safflower, but those are not in the rotation this year.
“It’s so wet with all the rain and snow we’ve gotten…we have more potholes filled with water than we’ve seen in years,” Wheeler said. “In the fields there are spots filled with water that will not be planted as the seeding equipment has to go around them.”
Around the Ray area, Wheeler reports growers have gotten around 5 inches of rain. In turn, this has filled the soil profile so he’s expecting a better than average crop.
“It all depends on what the summer brings with moisture, but what we’ve gotten so far sure helps,” he said.
Wheeler also brought insight to how the late winter blizzards affect the livestock and the wildlife. Birds like Meadowlarks appear to be less common after the storm.
In Sidney, Sara Degn is still in the field battling the same issues Wheeler is; water in the fields. Degn told the Herald that she does believe the moisture will have some effect on the yield, depending on the continuation of moisture, but she won’t know for sure until harvest .
Corn planting has also slowed down during the spring storms. According to the USDA crop progress report, this is one of the slowest corn planting season in 25 years, and for spring wheat as well, it is also one of the slowest years in history. A lot of farmers aren’t sure they will be able to plant their full acres.
For the western N.D. and eastern Mont. areas, according to the drought briefing done by the National Weather Service, the moisture has brought the areas down from a D3 (extreme drought) to a D2 (severe drought). In the central and eastern parts of N.D., the drought has been completely removed.
For the upcoming week, Monday and Tuesday are expected to be cool and wet with a chance of severe storms occurring.