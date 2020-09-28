Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.69 billion pounds in August, up 1 percent from the 4.65 billion pounds produced in August 2019.
Beef production, at 2.33 billion pounds, was 2 percent below the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.80 million head, down 4 percent from August 2019. The average live weight was up 27 pounds from the previous year, at 1,365 pounds.
Veal production totaled 5.0 million pounds, 17 percent below August a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 34,200 head, down 33 percent from August 2019. The average live weight was up 47 pounds from last year, at 253 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.34 billion pounds, up 4 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 11.1 million head, up 2 percent from August 2019. The average live weight was up 3 pounds from the previous year, at 282 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 10.8 million pounds, was down 15 percent from August 2019. Sheep slaughter totaled 174,800 head, 14 percent below last year. The average live weight was 123 pounds, down 3 pounds from August a year ago.
January to August 2020 commercial red meat production was 36.3 billion pounds, up 1 percent from 2019.accumulated beef production was down 1 percent from last year, veal was down 10 percent, pork was up 3 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 8 percent.
For a full copy of the Livestock Slaughter report visit www.nass.usda.gov.