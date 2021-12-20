In January, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will contact beekeepers nationwide during the Bee and Honey Production, Disposition, and Income Inquiry to gather information on colony numbers, honey production, stocks, and sales. The information helps evaluate conditions from year to year, and promote programs designed to ensure the viability of beekeepers and agricultural pollination services.
“The survey results provide a statistical benchmark on U.S. honey production and value,” said Bill Meyer, Director, Mountain Regional Field Office. “The information will allow the USDA, beekeepers, and any other interested parties to analyze data on a state-by-state basis, and monitor changes in honey production and value.”
To make it as easy as possible for producers to participate in the survey, NASS offers the option of responding online, by telephone or by mail. The results of this survey will be available in aggregate form only, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified, as required by federal law.
NASS will publish the survey results in the annual Honey report on March 18, 2022. This and all NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications. For more information, call the NASS Mountain Regional Field Office at 1-800-392-3202. In Montana call Eric Sommer at 1-800-835-2612.