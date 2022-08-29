Heat wave is returning

Brace yourself for another heat wave in the next six to 10 days.

A heatwave is headed toward the MonDak this week, with risk seeming to peak on Thursday, before easing and mostly dissipating by Sunday.

The forecast shows temperatures beginning to rise Tuesday, with high temperatures reaching the mid-90s and rising on Wednesday to the upper 90s. Highs on Thursday could reach the low 100s, before easing back to the mid-90s or so on Friday.



