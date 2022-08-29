A heatwave is headed toward the MonDak this week, with risk seeming to peak on Thursday, before easing and mostly dissipating by Sunday.
The forecast shows temperatures beginning to rise Tuesday, with high temperatures reaching the mid-90s and rising on Wednesday to the upper 90s. Highs on Thursday could reach the low 100s, before easing back to the mid-90s or so on Friday.
The forecast also shows mostly sunny, dry conditions through the week, which means some areas of dryness could spread. The latest U.S. Drought monitor map shows a dry strip of land already running across the north edge of Richland County to the midway point. The strip is part of a much larger dry finger that has planted itself over about half of Roosevelt county to the north.
Inside that dry finger is an area of moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just over half of Montana is already in moderate or above drought categories, though none so far are rated D4 for exceptional drought.
Wet weather in late June and early July did much to help improve drought conditions in Montana, but with a few notable exceptions. The Golden Triangle and areas west to the Bearpaws and north to the Canadian border received variable and spotty precipitation, leaving pockets of dryness throughout the region. North Central Montana has become drier.
July was an above average month with temperatures averaging 92, a trend that has continued so far into August, which is on track to be one of the warmest on record, according to National Weather Service Glasgow. Areas across the state range from 4 to 8 degrees above normal, according to their monthly report.
Precipitation was also a little above average for July in northeastern Montana. In August, however, precipitation has been much more spotty across the state, leaving many areas of dryness in northeastern Montana, including Roosevelt and Richland County.
Year-to-date, Sidney is 82 percent of normal for precipitation, Culbertson is 71 percent of normal, and Glendive is 93 percent of normal.
Long-term there’s a strong signal for below normal precipitation into September, as well as higher than usual temperatures. That’s likely to extend drought conditions to more areas of Montana, including northeastern Montana.
For the October, November, December timeframe, precipitation looks average until the December, January, February timeframe. The northern tier of Montana is favoring colder than usual temperatures, but Richland and Roosevelt counties show average temperatures. Long-range forecasts are subject to many variables that can change between now and then.