Fish bypass ready for pallid sturgeon

Rocks appear to rough up water as it flows past. 

 Abby Reidle | Sidney Herald

Repairs to the fish bypass built to save the pallid sturgeon in the vicinity of Joe’s Island have been announced by the Bureau of Reclamation.

Contractors are working to address several areas of erosion and to fix the main access road on the east side of the bypass channel. All work along Highway 16, the Canal Road, and the Intake FAS area on the north side of the Yellowstone River is complete.



