Repairs to the fish bypass built to save the pallid sturgeon in the vicinity of Joe’s Island have been announced by the Bureau of Reclamation.
Contractors are working to address several areas of erosion and to fix the main access road on the east side of the bypass channel. All work along Highway 16, the Canal Road, and the Intake FAS area on the north side of the Yellowstone River is complete.
Joe’s Island is expected to remain closed to the public through the Fall and Winter of 2022 while the construction-related activities are taking place.
“For safety reasons, recreationists and other members of the public should avoid the area, which is still an active construction zone,” Ryan Newman, Montana Area Manager said. “When the island is re-opened, we will issue a public notice.”
Behind the scenes of the Bureau’s announcement about the repairs, there have been some questions going back and forth between the parties about who is going to pay for the long-term maintenance of the fish bypass project.
James Brower, project manager with the Lower Yellowstone Irrigation Project told the Sidney Herald he was glad to see the repairs being announced. It’s the Project’s contention that this particular work right now should be considered as within the one-year warranty period for the U.S. Corps of Engineers.
In the longer term, Brower said he’s been told by the Bureau that since the Lower Yellowstone Irrigation System was constructed for a single purpose, that every dollar spent on the diversion dam or irrigation facilities, including maintaining the fish bypass, must be paid for by the farmers using the system. He was also told that the Bureau plans to do a seven-year study to determine the best party to maintain the bypass.
An email has been sent to the Bureau of Land Management’s spokesperson for this region, asking about the repairs to Joe’s Island and the issue of maintenance costs. The response will be added to this story if and when it is received.
Brower said the LYIP is prepared to push back against the idea that 300 farmers should solely be responsible for maintaining the fish bypass. The bypass was required not just for the sole purposes of the Lower Yellowstone Irrigation system. It was required, rather, because of the entire system of dams constructed on the Yellowstone, which provide for general public safety, recreation, and other purposes.
“We’re very willing to take this all the way to the White House, that for the good of the endangered species and for the good of every citizen and for the good of the federal flood control dams, it should not be up to the farmers to pay for it,” Brower said.
The historical record shows that the pallid sturgeon’s problems did not start with Lower Yellowstone Irrigation Project’s dam, but rather after construction of Lake Sakakawea, Brower contends.
“There’s a bunch, or there was a bunch, of 60-year-old wild pallid sturgeon,” he said. “And so obviously the thing worked fine until about 60 years ago.”
Brower said he has also discussed the situation with LYIP attorneys, who have conducted their own analysis.
“The irrigators are not responsible for maintaining a federal endangered species fish passage project that benefits the federal flood control dams and every citizen along the Missouri and Yellowstone,” Brower sadi. “It should not be up to the 300 farm families of this valley to pay for it.”
Regardless of the maintenance questions, Brower said he continues to be amazed by the overall success of the fish bypass channel.
“Everyone is happy and surprised that the fish passage passed 21 pallid sturgeon this year, more than ever recorded having approached the dam in the 20 years of their radio monitoring at the Intake’s weir,” he said. “Any true environmentalist wouldn’t have tried to stop construction of the bypass. They would have sued to make sure the government did something else if the bypass didn’t work.”
Instead, the groups risked putting the last nail in the coffin of truly wild pallid sturgeon, Brower said.
“If I were opposed to it, I would have allowed its construction, but insisted that if it didn’t work they do something else,” he added. “But, in its first year, it’s proven more successful than anyone dreamed. Because we’ve never seen 21, 22 fish come up to the dam before.”