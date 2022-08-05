Certified Farm Succession Coordinator Training now offered virtually

Attorneys, accountants, lenders, Extension educators, financial advisors, farm/ranch mediators and others who want to specialize in farm succession planning are welcome to participate.

The Certified Farm Succession Coordinator Training originally set as an in-person training has switched to a virtual format Aug. 29-30 and Sept. 13.

The training provides the opportunity for individuals to become a certified farm succession coordinator. It is hosted by the University of Wisconsin’s Center for Dairy Profitability, in collaboration with the International Farm Transition Network (IFTN) and North Dakota State University Extension.



