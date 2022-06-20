Ready, set, let’s roll into the Richland County Fair, where the headliner this year is Chase Rice.
Rice had a breakthrough in 2014 as a solo country music artist with the songs “Ready, Set, Roll” and “Gonna Wanna Tonight,” yielding top five singles within the album Ignite the Night. In 2017 his popular album Lambs & Lions was released, but he earned his first No. 1 single in 2019 with the release of “Eyes On You,” which topped the charts for two consecutive weeks.
Rice grew up on a farm in Fairview, N.C. and played collegiate football at the University of North Carolina in the linebacker position with dreams to reach the NFL. These dreams did not follow through as he was injured. This eventually led him to pick up the guitar.
Deciding to not settle with a career in music quite yet, Rice joined the Hendrick Motorsports’ NASCAR pit crew where he clinched two championships with his team. Next, Rice competed on “Survivor: Nicaragua,” and earned second place in the popular competition show.
Rice determined that music was the constant in his life and moved to Nashville to put his music career to the test and since has found much success.
Casey Donahew will be the opening act for Rice. According to his biography on caseydonahew.com, “Over the last 18 years, Casey Donahew has risen from a favorite on the local Texas music scene, racking up 21 #1 singles, to a nationally hot touring act who consistently sells out venues all across the county.”
Some of Donahew’s albums that have found success include, “Standoff,” “All Night Party” and currently, “One Light Town.”
Now both of some of country music’s largest sensations, Rice and Donahew will be entertaining in the grandstands during the Richland County Fair and Rodeo on Aug. 6. Tickets are on sale now.