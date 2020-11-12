I participated in a webinar meeting earlier this week and one of the participants in the meeting was from the National Weather Service office in Glasgow. As the topic turned to our recent blast of cold air and snow last week the inevitable question came up about what to expect for the rest of the winter season. To probably no one’s surprise, the answer came back that we are more than likely in for a colder than normal winter with more precipitation.
I am going to go on the assumption that this participant was right and say that, if it is colder and wetter, then you have been warned. Often, when the topic of winter comes up my focus goes to our livestock and ensuring that they are able to make it through, but today I want to focus on some different living organisms and provide some tips for helping your trees and landscape plants make it through the next couple of months.
Abiya Saeed is our recently hired Extension Horticultural Specialist in Bozeman. In an email to all of Extension, she provided these tips for helping landscape trees and shrubs make it through the winter season.
If you have deciduous trees that have not lost all their leaves yet, do the best you can to remove accumulated snow from the leaves and branches. Snow and ice that builds up on these surfaces only creates more weight and pressure and can ultimately lead to structural damage.
For newly planted trees and species with thinner bark, consider wrapping the trees with a tree wrap over the winter. The wrap provides two forms of safety. First, it helps reflect the sun’s light and warmth (white wraps are preferred). Since the sun sits lower on the horizon it is more concentrated on the bark of the trees and can warm up the side of the tree facing the sun. This warmth can lead to the tree beginning sap flow in the middle of winter. Then, when the sun goes down and the temperatures dip below freezing, the flowing sap can freeze and expand causing significant cracks in the bark. The second layer of protection that tree wraps give is against animals like mice, voles, rabbits, squirrels, etc., which may be inclined to feed on the bark over winter. As snow accumulates and food resources diminish some animals will use the bark as a food source.
Water trees (especially evergreens) heavily to prevent winter desiccation. Winter desiccation occurs when there is little to no snow cover to provide protection and wind. The wind and lack of protection can suck moisture out of a trees needles which causes the needles to brown and become brittle. Any time that air and soil temperatures are above 40ºF is ideal to deep water trees. Watering the entire effective root zone of the tree (which is typically as wide as the tree is tall) will help to prevent desiccation. There is quite a bit more to preventing desiccation and fall/winter watering that can be gleaned from the Colorado State University Extension Factsheet on winter watering. You can access this information at https://extension.colostate.edu/topic-areas/yard-garden/fall-and-winter-watering-7-211/ or by going to your preferred search engine and typing the phrase “winter watering Colorado Extension.”
I am firmly planted in the camp that is holding out hope that our predictions for the rest of this winter are wrong. Whether they are or they aren’t really is not of much concern though when it comes to protecting plants in the landscape. Taking steps now to prevent winter damage will not harm your plants if the predictions do not come to fruition.
