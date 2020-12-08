The Richland County Conservation District is accepting applications for the 2021 Conservation Cost Share Program. Due to Covid-19 restrictions our office closed to the public, but applications can be requested by calling 406-433-2103x3 or emailing richlandcd@gmail.com.
Landowners in Richland County seeking to implement conservation practices on their property may be eligible for 50 percent cost share on the practices. Examples of eligible practices include, irrigation projects, stock wells, pipelines, grass seeding, fencing or any project that enhances or protects the natural resource. The conservation districts share for 2021 is limited to $4500.00 per applicant. Practices must benefit the natural resources in Richland County, design standards and specifications need to follow NRCS specifications where applicable. Proposed practices must be completed by December 31,2021 and payment will be made upon completion and inspection of the project. Projects that have been implemented prior to contract agreements are not eligible for cost share. The Richland County Board of Supervisors will make all decision on prioritizing and acceptation of applications.
If you have a smaller conservation practice that would enhance the natural resources in Richland County, call 433-2103x3001 to have an application sent to you. Applications are due back to the conservation district by February 28 and applicants will be notified by March 31, 2021 if they will be funded. Funding for this program is provided by the Richland County Commissioners. The program is entering its 11th year in existence. Over 65,000 acres have been impacted with landowners providing over 2 million dollars to the improvements.
The Conservation District is proud of this program and the support of the Richland County Commissioners. If we can help you implement a conservation project, please give us a call.