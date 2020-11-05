It came as no surprise to me that I did not receive any suggestions for additional topics about our food production system and the many options that are available to the American consumer. So I guess I will wrap up my series and put it to bed.
In case you have not read them, the articles that I have published over the last couple of weeks have looked at various ways that food in the United States is produced. There are several different methods that producers use to get the same products from their fields or pastures to your plate. Production systems that I have compared are organic and conventional farming, GMO and non-GMO production, and pasture-raised and grain-finished beef.
As there is a limit as to how much space I can take up in the paper, I feel as though I only scratched the surface in regard to each of these production methods and the benefits and drawbacks of each. I tried, as much as possible, to keep my personal bias off the page and focus solely on facts and figures.
In research and writing each of these articles, there is one common thing that kept appearing. I may have mentioned it in one or more of the articles even. That one thing is that it is truly a blessing and an honor to live in a nation where we are able to discuss such things. I am not coming at that statement from the standpoint of our freedom to have open debate, although it is definitely nice to have that ability; but rather from the standpoint that there is so much food produced in our nation that rather than worry about if there is going to be enough to go around we can debate what the best method of producing it is.
I feel as though we often get “bogged down in the details” with many things. We often forget that our agricultural producers are some of the most proficient and efficient producers in the world and focus instead on what our values tell us they should be doing. A majority of our population does not have to worry about whether or not they are going to get a meal when they want one and I am sure that for many other nations around the world they would find it ridiculous that we have serious debates about how the food we eat is produced when their first concern is “if” they will be able to produce enough food.
To say that is not to say that we do not or should not question practices in agricultural production. There is always room for improvement. But when debating these systems it is good to remember that many others around the globe would be happy with the abundance of food and food choices that we often times take for granted.
I know that I have mentioned this several times before, but I feel as though it truly is one of the most important things that I relay. We are so blessed in our nation to have a safe and abundant food supply. We are also blessed to have agricultural producers who, by and large, care as much about their land and animals as they do about their bottom line.
So I hope that I have not ruffled too many feathers over the last couple of weeks but I am glad that I took this challenge on. And if you have eaten anything today, make sure you thank a farmer and or a rancher.
As always, you are welcome to contact me at 433-1206 or by email at timothy.fine@montana.edu.