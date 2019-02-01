U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R.Mont., has announced that he is cosponsoring the Death Tax Repeal Act of 2019. The bill would fully repeal the federal estate tax, also known as “the death tax.”
“The death tax hits Montana’s farming and ranch families the hardest and often results in the break-up of family farms,” Daines said. “Families who are dealing with the death of a loved one shouldn’t have to worry about what is going to happen to their land. I’m glad that were able to double the death tax exemption in the last Congress. Now it’s time for full repeal.”
The Death Tax Repeal Act of 2019 is cosponsored by 28 senators. It has the support of the American Farm Bureau Federation, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, NFIB, the Associated General Contractors of America, the Family Business Estate Tax Coalition, Policy and Taxation Group, the National Association of Manufacturers and many others.