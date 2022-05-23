The Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) is reminding agricultural producers to sign up for the 2022 Census of Agriculture before June 30th. Taken only once every five years by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), the census provides a complete count of U.S. farms and ranches and the people who operate them.
The Census of Agriculture covers land use and ownership, operator characteristics, production practices, income and expenditures, and more. Census data includes all operations of all sizes – big and small, rural and urban – raising or selling $1,000 or more of agricultural products.
“The data compiled by the Ag Census demonstrates the value that agriculture adds to our economy and plays an important role in shaping policy,” said MDA Director Christy Clark. “I encourage all of Montana’s farmers and ranchers to make sure that they are signed up, and I look forward to seeing how Montana agriculture has advanced since the last census was released in 2017.”
“Here in Montana, over 30,000 known ag producers will receive ag census questionnaires, “said USDA NASS State Statistician Eric Sommer. “The Census of Agriculture data allows federal and local governments, agribusinesses, extension agents, researchers and others make informed decisions that directly affect Montana’s agricultural communities.”
USDA NASS will mail the census in November 2022 following the June 30 sign up deadline. Responses are due in February 2023, then data will be released in Spring of 2024. Visit nass.usda.gov/AgCensus or call 888-424-7828 to learn more.