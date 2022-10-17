HAY HAULER

The severe drought has forced many ranchers to seek feed for livestock elsewhere.

According to the latest report to the Governor’s Drought and Water Supply Advisory Committee, recent rainfall across most of Montana has done little to pull the state out of long-term drought conditions.

“We saw the third warmest August on record and September saw temperatures more than five degrees above average across much of the state,” said Michael Downey, Drought Program Coordinator with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. “High summer temperatures have depleted streams, and two years of severe to extreme drought has severely impacted Montana’s natural resources, agriculture, and recreation economies.”



