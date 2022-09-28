Dry conditions in Montana have spread out from central Montana and are covering the top half of the sate in severe drought or D2 conditions, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map.
Just over 44 percent of the state is in the D2 through D4 drought categories this week, up from about 40 percent last week.
Groundwater continues to be low, and many reservoirs in the west remain at low to near record lows.
Meanwhile, temperatures in Montana have remained above normal for most of the state, exacerbating dry conditions, according to reports from the National Weather Service Glasgow.
“Much of northeastern Montana saw very little in the way of precipitation,” Cory Mottice said during a monthly briefing on weather patterns in Montana. “We have seen above normal temperatures for most of the month of September so far.”
The short-term forecast suggests at least some relief may be in sight.
“We have a ridge over us right now that’s gonna continue with dry weather through tomorrow and much of Thursday as well,” Mottice said. “But we do have a cold threat that’s going to be coming in later Thursday and Thursday night, which is going to bring some pretty big changes for the region.”
Expect much cooler temperatures especially Friday through the weekend and early next week.
That is going to bring a good chance of precipitation to much of the area,” he added.
That will cover much of the state with three quarters to an inch of rain, although perhaps not in the very far northern strip of Monsanto near the Canadian border.
“We’ll see some locally higher amounts, especially in the mountains and could even see a little bit of snowfall lint he highest terrain,” Mottice said. “But the drought’s likely to worsen up in the (northern) areas.”
Longer term, however, the models show higher than average temperatures returning starting eight to 14 days out, and drought is likely to persist across much of northern Montana.
In the three-month outlook, for October, November and December, most areas show equal chances for above or below normal for both temperature and precipitation.
“As we head into the winter outlook, we’re expecting another La Niña winter,” Mottice said. “That generally means below normal temperatures for us and maybe some above normal chances for precipitation, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty with that.”