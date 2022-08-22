drought monitor map

The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor Map.

 Screenshot

There is an abnormally dry strip of land running across a strip of land on the north edge of Richland County to the midway point. That strip is part of a larger, drier finger that has planted itself over about half of Roosevelt County to the north.

Tucked inside the abnormally dry area is an area of moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which is updated weekly on Thursdays. Just over half of Montana appears to have reached moderate or above drought categories, though none are rated D4 for exceptional drought.



