There is an abnormally dry strip of land running across a strip of land on the north edge of Richland County to the midway point. That strip is part of a larger, drier finger that has planted itself over about half of Roosevelt County to the north.
Tucked inside the abnormally dry area is an area of moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which is updated weekly on Thursdays. Just over half of Montana appears to have reached moderate or above drought categories, though none are rated D4 for exceptional drought.
Cool, wet weather in late June and early July improved drought conditions in Montana for many, with notable exceptions. During the past month, Montana Drought Update reports south central Montana received the most rain, while the Golden Triangle and areas east to the Bearpaws and north the Canadian border received variable and spotty precipitation.
Year over year, the U.S. Drought Monitor map shows great improvements for most areas of the state, with the exception of north central Montana, which has become drier.
Heat in late July, however, has been above average, and that’s predicted to persist into August. That could worsen drought conditions wherever it persists.
The National Weather Service in the short-term is predicting rain for the remainder of this week, with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible through Friday night. That will help, but the long-range outlook is still predicting warmer, drier conditions, according to the National Weather Service.
Meanwhile, harvest is underway across the state. Many producers are reporting reductions of 30 to 50 percent or more across the state to the USDA, but producers in eastern and south-central Montana are reporting record high yields.
Crops are better for most farmers in the state than they were in 2021, with the exception of the Golden Triangle. Yields there are worse.
There are grasshopper hotspots across the state. Richland, Prairie and Roosevelt counties have all reported damage to both cropland and rangeland due to them, and that has lowered crop quality for some.
Barley, canola, flaxseed and the oat harvest are following a similar harvest pace as last year, while dry edible peas, lentils and mustard seed are slightly behind, according to the USDA’s most recent crop progress report.
Durum wheat, spring wheat, and winter wheat, meanwhile, are also behind compared to last year at this time.
The durum wheat harvest is 19 recent complete, which compares to 28 percent last year. Thirty-seven percent of the crop is rated good to excellent, while 59 percent is fair. A remaining 4 percent are rated poor to very poor.
Spring wheat is 26 percent complete, which compares to 51 percent last year. The quality of the crop is rated 38 percent good, 48 percent fair, and 14 percent poor.
Winter wheat is 71 percent complete, compared to 83 percent last year. Twenty-two percent of the crop is rated as good, 42percent fair, and 36 percent poor to very poor.
The harvest of dry edible bean and safflower is running slightly ahead of last year’s pace. Dry edible beans are 30 percent harvested, ahead of last year’s 23 percent. Safflower, meanwhile, is 10 percent finished, well ahead of last year’s 1 percent at this same time.
Pasture and range shows 42 percent rated poor to very poor, 36 percent fair and 22 percent good to excellent.