MORE THAN 10 topics were discussed during the 2022 Eastern Agricultural Research Center Field Day Tour, with one being Durum, Barley, Spring Wheat and Winter Wheat Breeding, Genetics and New Varieties. This topic was discussed by Drs. Mike Giroux, Jamie Sherman, Jason Cook, Sue Mondal and Venugopal Mendu.
The first Durum Wheat variety that was released by North Dakota State was Luster, which still outcompetes in yield in eastern Mont. and surrounding areas. As this is a good producing line, it is much like the older varieties in which it isn’t the best for producing good pasta quality: firm pasta with yellow coloring. This led to the research team discovering lines that exceeded the standard used for pasta; MT Blackbeard and MT Raska.
Raska is a variety that has the following characteristics: Early flowering, high yield potential, high dryland test weight and very good under sawfly pressure. It is a semi-dwarf line that produces yellow, firm pasta which is mainly grown in the north-central part of the state and is mainly used by the company, Pasta Montana. Even last year under low yielding conditions, Raska still had a good test weight and the best percentage of large seeds which makes for good milling conditions.
The other variety used by Pasta Montana is MT Blackbeard. This variety is a Spring Durum with a standard height, high dryland yields, a high percentage of large seeds, high gluten strength and low grain cadmium. Recently this variety has performed at a higher yield than the Alzada variety by 20% and has a gluten index of 96 out of 100.
Also touched on in this discussion is the creation by North Dakota State of the Intermediate variety and it being the new gene to focus on going forward. “The good thing about semi-dwarf is that there is not very much straw and higher yield, but if you cross two lines of semi-dwarf together most of those lines have smaller seeds which means lower protein content. An Intermediate variety would produce higher protein content and we are close in terms of release for this line,” said Dr. Giroux.
Currently, Dr. Giroux is working with graduate students on increasing seed size of both Durum and Spring Wheat.