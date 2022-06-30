Get ready for a day full of educational information as Field Day is back at the Eastern Agriculture Research Center in Sidney, Mont. Every year the Montana State University Eastern Ag Research Center gathers guest speakers to give informational talks on different issues affecting crops or livestock in the area. Community members who register will be taken to different fields or farms where these talks are conducted.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. in the main parking lot of the Research Center. Here is a tentative listing of each speaker and their topic to look forward to:
Dr. Frankie Crutcher, MSU-EARC: Fusarium head blight resistant variety development and fungicide treatments for disease management.
Dr. Steven Bart, USDA-ARS, Sidney: In-furrow additives to enhance early-season sugarbeet growth under reduced tillage.
Tavin Schneider, Sustainable Oils: Camelina contracts and production potential in Montana.
Dr. Chengci Chen and Shreya Gautam, MSU-EARC: Camelina fertility trial and high nitrogen use efficiency camelina.
Dr. Chengci Chen, MSU-EARC: Soil moisture sensors for monitoring crop water use and scheduling irrigation.
Dr. William Franck, MSU-EARC and Wendell Rich, Ingredion: Inoculant and fertility trials for peas and plant protein market outlook.
Dr. Lovreet Shergill, MSU-SARC: Managing herbicide resistant weeds in Montana cropping systems.
Drs. Mike Giroux, Jamie Sherman, Jason Cook, Sue Mondal and Venugopal Mendu, MSU-Bozeman: Durum, barley, spring wheat and winter wheat breeding, genetics and new varieties.
Marie Dorval and Yi Zhou, MSU-EARC: Intercropping chickpea with flax for Ascochyta blight management.
Following the guest speakers, the Sidney Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will provide lunch. To end the day, Darrin Boss, Department Head of Research Centers will give an update from DRC and Mary Burrows, Associate Director of MAES will give a MAES update.