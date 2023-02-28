Montana's 2023 Economic Outlook Briefing will take place at the MSU Richland County Extension office on Tuesday, Mar. 14.
With a focus on the economic forecasts and what the future holds for Montana and local economies, the early morning briefing will run from 7 to 9 a.m. and include breakfast for the attendees. The extension is located at 1499 N. Central Ave.
University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research Director Patrick Barkey and MSU Department of Agricultural Economics and Economics Professor and Extension Specialist George Haynes will discuss the various forecasts and economic trends and how it will impact local economies.
"It's good to take stock of where we think the overall economy is going, as well as the pieces of the economy that are particularly important for Richland County," Barkey said. "It will be a focus for everything, and trying to understand what is going to be different, this year."
This year's seminars were set up to have each program focus on local impact and issues. This will be an opportunity for discussion and not a problem solving session. The plan is to find out what the forecasts will mean to producers, workers and the rest of the local economy. There is also a goal to understand the ag producers' needs and outlook.
“Montana farmers and ranchers have experienced great uncertainty and volatile agricultural markets in recent years,” Haynes wrote in a news release. “The Russian-Ukraine conflict and relatively dry conditions this year — following severe drought conditions in 2021 — took a toll on Montana agriculture.”
The impact of the Sidney Sugar upcoming closure will also be part of the discussion.
"We will talk a lot about issues like inflation and interest rates that are national in scope, but have important local ramifications," Barkey said. "We also will do an assessment of local housing and look at the industries that are especially important in Richland County. This year's briefing, we will get into some specific local ag issues. Mostly what's the next chapter for ag producers."
University of Montana BBER and MSU Dept of Agricultural Economics and Economics are partnering together to bring this briefing to Sidney. There is a cost of $30 per attendee.
Later that afternoon, another briefing will be held in Miles City At the Sleep City Inn & Suites, 1006 South Haynes Ave. at 2 p.m.