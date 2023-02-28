MSU EXTENSION LOGO

Montana's 2023 Economic Outlook Briefing will take place at the MSU Richland County Extension office on Tuesday, Mar. 14.

With a focus on the economic forecasts and what the future holds for Montana and local economies, the early morning briefing will run from 7 to 9 a.m. and include breakfast for the attendees. The extension is located at 1499 N. Central Ave. 



