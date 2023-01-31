Through December, egg prices rose a whopping 49% over the past year. According to the latest data released from the Federal Reserve, the average cost of a dozen eggs in the U.S. is currently sitting at $4.25.

Why it matters: Food prices across the board are rising. The Agriculture Department’s most recent analysis shows that food-at-home (not dining out) costs for November 2022 are up 12% over the same time last year. Even still, eggs are an outlier. So, what’s the deal?



