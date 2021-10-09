It was around this time last year that I had the fortune of viewing a virtual presentation from a professor at Washington state University regarding several myths that exist in regard to soils and soil health. Yes I already shared this last year but it is such good information that I thought I would share it again.
One of the myths that the presenter alluded to was soil amendments. She started off talking about the recommended practice of adding rocks or other materials to the bottom of containers to help with soil drainage. It turns out that using materials like that can actually cause the soil in the pot to hold more moisture that it would normally be allowed to drain through. To show this she placed some rocks in the bottom of a clear pot with a somewhat sandy soil in it. When she lifted the pot off of the surface it was on, none of the water came out the hole in the bottom and the soil was very saturated.
Another myth that she addressed was adding soil amendments. I am as guilty as anyone in encouraging people to add compost and other materials to container and garden soils to help improve soil structure, drainage, and fertility. While this is still a recommended practice, as with all things too much of a good thing can end up being a not so good thing. An example that was shared was a landscaped tree that was planted into native soil and then organic amendments were layered on top of the soil. In a matter of years those organic amendments had completely decomposed and the trees roots were exposed on the surface of the initial soil layer.
Adding water-retaining amendments such as hydrogels is starting to get more attention and is being encouraged by some as a way to help soil absorb and retain water and the release that water over time eliminating the need for frequent watering. Like the other practices this is great in theory but there are concerns with this practice as well. One issue is that these products break down in a few years and can actually end up wicking moisture out of the soil.
I guess the take home messages are that, as with all things, if a process or product sounds too good to be true it potentially is, and like I said above too much of a good thing is not always a good thing. As you are looking at cleaning up your gardens for the winter and potentially making amendments to your beds just be wary. The presenter for this session was Dr. Linda Chalker-Scott and she has an entire blog dedicated to busting soil myths. I would encourage you to check it out at ttps://puyallup.wsu.edu/lcs/
And as always, if you have questions or are not sure about whether or not a product will do what it is intended to do you are welcome to contact me at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.