Fair mode sets in during the month of July as preparation begins for one of the biggest events of the summer, the Richland County Fair.
To prepare for the fair, 4-H members from each club will help during the fair cleanup day which leads directly into the fair.
For the 4-H members, the fair begins on Monday, Aug. 1 with the horse show and Interview Judging for indoor projects. The poultry and rabbit show will be on Tuesday after all the livestock is brought in.
The market and breeding animal shows will be held on Wednesday with showmanship for the large animals being held on Thursday. After large animals, the small animal round-robin will commence along with the dog and cat shows.
Friday, Aug. 5 will hold the large animal round robin, the Cloverbud show, the awards ceremony, senior farewell and lastly the livestock sale.
This year will be the second year with the new livestock facilities at the fairgrounds.
“A big thing is that now we have more space so the kids can bring all the projects they’ve worked so hard on all year long,” Evanson said. “Another huge plus is that the buildings are safe and the public is a lot more able to walk through the barn to see and learn about the animals.”
The new arena has grandstands that are accessible to everyone and have enough seating so many people can watch the livestock shows.
After the fair is the annual Junior Trip which will be a one day trip, possibly visiting the Fort Peck Theater where one of the members, Felixe Becker, is the lead in the current play.
4-H is continuing to be a growing program as Richland County currently has 243 kids which is roughly 11 percent of the enrollable school population, according to Evanson.
Across the past 10 years, Richland County 4-H has increased 22 percent.
“We have great support throughout the community of not only 4-H but also the youth within the county,” said Evanson.