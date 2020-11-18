The Fairview FFA club has begun annual sales of Memorial Boxes to place up against headstones during the holiday season.
The idea for this fundraiser came from a recognition of the difficulty of displaying holiday wreathes on the headstones of loved ones during the winter. The ground is frozen, which makes it difficult to place a stake in the ground, and just placing a wreathe means it will soon blow away due to the wind.
The memorial boxes will not only stay in place better, but they have been designed with outdoor use in mind, and they may be placed on porches or homes, as well, to remember a loved one during the holiday.
A 16-inch box is $30 and a 32-inch box is $50. Each box includes fresh greens, red berries, pinecones and a ribbon in the color of your choice, red, blue, gold or silver.
Your order will also support Fairview FFA programs all year long.
"All proceeds from the sales goes to support the Fairview FFA program, for when they compete in contest, or attend State or National Conventions," Vanessa Pooch told the Sidney Herald. "Students also use the money for community service projects and agriculture awareness. This fall, at the Fairview Homecoming game, FFA members passed out beef sticks to game attends to help raise awareness of FFA and agriculture in our community."
Pre-orders of these beautiful Memorial Boxes may be made with any Fairview FFA student, and can be paid for when they are picked up at the beginning of December.
Credits will be given toward this year's purchase if you are returning a box from last year. The credit is $5 for the small box and $10 for the larger box.