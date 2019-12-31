Soil is an essential component of land resources, agricultural development, and forest sustainability. It is the basis for food, feed, fuel, and fiber production. Each year, tons of soil is lost to a variety of wind, water, and agricultural erosion and along with it, producers lose precious nutrients such as phosphorus and nitrogen necessary for crop production.
The soil health movement has been picking up significant steam in recent years and has been gaining in popularity amongst farmers and ranchers looking to improve their operations’ bottom lines as well as the fertility of their land. Two of the leaders of this movement will be speaking at a Soil Health Symposium in Billings in February.
Dr. David Montgomery
As a professor of geomorphology at the University of Washington, Dr. Montgomery studies landscape evolution and the effects of geological processes on ecological systems and human societies. He has also written three popular books on soils and the soil health movement.
Gabe Brown
Gabe Brown is a North Dakota rancher who is renowned for his work to holistically integrate his grazing and no-till cropping systems, which include a wide variety of cash crops, multi-species cover crops along with all-natural grass-finished beef and lamb. This diversity and integration has regenerated the natural resources on the ranch without the use of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and fungicides. Brown is also the author of the book Dirt to Soil, One Family’s Journey into Regenerative Agriculture.
Both will be speaking at the Montana Soil Health Symposium, February 4 & 5 in Billings, hosted by the Soil and Water Conservation Districts of Montana (SWCDM) in partnership with the Montana NRCS. This two-day networking and educational event is packed full of leading Montana producers and other professionals.
Share experience, successes, and challenges faced as we move towards regenerative agriculture. Breakout sessions include how to utilize soil health testing to improve management decisions, how to overcome challenges when switching over to no-till systems, tips and tricks to incorporating cover crops and designing mixes that work with your production, improving on direct marketing, and more.
Montana Soil Health Symposium: 2020 Vision and Beyond is designed to encourage conversation about where we’ve been, where we are now, and what the future of soil health and agriculture can be in Montana. Visit mtsoilheath.org for more information and to register now (pre-registration required).