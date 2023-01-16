MFB in San Juan

Montana Farm Bureau members gather outside of the convention center during the 104th American Farm Bureau Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

 Montana Farm Bureau Federation

Montana Farm Bureau members recently attended the American Farm Bureau Convention January 6-11 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Forty-six members had the opportunity to expand their knowledge on agricultural issues, hear nationally acclaimed speakers and attend educational tours ranging from history to agricultural production.

MFBF Vice President Gary Heibertshausen served as a voting delegate during the Annual Meeting of Voting Delegates.



