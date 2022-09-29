Reductions in Fort Peck flow rates have been delayed

Looking downstream on the Fort Peck dam including the earthen embankment; the power house surge tanks to the right; the interpretive center on the left side of the embankment; and in the distance, at the top of the photo is the state fish hatchery.

 Photo by Eileen Williamson

The reprieve from fall release reductions from Fort Peck is ending soon, for a program that will test whether lower flow rates from the dam can help save the pallid sturgeon.

The release schedule for Sept. 28 is 8,000 cubic feet per second. It will be stepped down to 4,000 cos by Oct. 2.



Tags

Load comments