Looking downstream on the Fort Peck dam including the earthen embankment; the power house surge tanks to the right; the interpretive center on the left side of the embankment; and in the distance, at the top of the photo is the state fish hatchery.
The reprieve from fall release reductions from Fort Peck is ending soon, for a program that will test whether lower flow rates from the dam can help save the pallid sturgeon.
The release schedule for Sept. 28 is 8,000 cubic feet per second. It will be stepped down to 4,000 cos by Oct. 2.
“We delayed release reductions until the end of September. This provided more irrigation reliability at the end of the growing season. The action had minimal impacts in the upper basin, no impacts on the Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System’s overall ability to meet its authorized purposes and no impacts to total system storage,” Missouri River Basin Water Management Division Chief John Remus said in a media release.
The release goes on to state the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers understands the important role of the Missouri River in providing water for irrigation, municipal and industrial uses throughout the basin.
“Operating the System to meet all the water supply needs of the basin to the extent reasonably possible is the USACE goal,” the release stated. “However, the USACE does not provide and cannot guarantee access to the water. Maintaining access to the water is the individual facility owner/operator’s responsibility.
Ongoing drought and dry conditions prompted the Corps to play the planned reductions in flow rate from Fort Peck Dam. The reductions are part of a test to see if it will help boost pallid sturgeon survival rates in the Missouri River System. Pallid Sturgeon are listed as an endangered species.
The mid-September timing for reduced flow rate from Fort Peck Dam is something that many producers in northeast Montana have been criticizing for a while, ever since the plans were announced. USACE did release an EIS on the flow rate reduction plan in September of last year. That document is online in its entirety at https://tinyurl.com/26unk3y2.
Attorney General Austin Knudsen was among those writing to the Corps in recent days to urge the agency to delay flow rate reductions by at least one month. Failing that Knudsen asked for a public meeting, to give stakeholders a chance to air their concerns.
The timing, right before sugar beet harvest is seen as particularly problematic.
“Sugar beets require substantial amounts of water at this stage of development,” Knudsen wrote. “By cutting off farmers’ access to irrigation now, USACE threatens the crop’s success. Farmers who planted, irrigated, and maintained these fields deserve better — as do U.S. consumers who depend on Montana to produce 1.2 million tons of sugar beets annually.”