Join us 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday Jan. 28 for a free webinar via Zoom on how stockwater affects livestock health. Hear from an outstanding line up of speakers:
• Dr Megan VanEmon, MSU Extension Beef Specialist from Fort Keogh/Miles City, will discuss livestock water quality issues, including sulfates, TDS, and nitrates, the importance of water sampling and how water quality changes throughout the year.
• MSU Extension Bozeman Livestock Environmental Specialist Thomas Bass will cover conservation practices to protect water quality in and around livestock facilities and operations, with strategies on providing clean water to maximize animal health and performance.
• Montana Salinity Control Association senior water specialist and assistant program director Scott Brown will address salinity, how it impacts your stockwater and how to mitigate.
Register now thru Jan. 28 at www.northernplains.org/stockwater and you’ll get ZOOM link via email for the webinar. Call Caitlin at 406-248-1154 with questions. Speakers welcome your questions - don’t miss it!
This free webinar is presented by Central Montana Resource Council, Montana Farmers Union, MSU Extension and Northern Plains Resource Council.