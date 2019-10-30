In order to comply with FSA program eligibility requirements, all producers, including livestock producers, are encouraged to visit their local FSA office to file an accurate crop certification report by the applicable deadline. Producers are required to complete and submit their FSA maps as part of the crop certification process. The maps can be obtained at the local FSA office.
The 2020 Acreage Reporting/Crop Certification Deadlines are:
Nov. 15, 2019: Apiculture, Fall Wheat (Hard Red Winter), and all other Fall-Seeded Small Grains.
Jan. 2, 2020: Honey covered under NAP (or 30 days after placement of colonies)
Jan. 16, 2020: Established Stand Alfalfa Seed, Fall Alfalfa Seed and Cherries
July 15, 2020: Spring Seeded Alfalfa Seed, Forage Seeding, CRP, Perennial Forage not covered under NAP, and all other crops not required to be reported by a previous reporting date
These crops must be reported to FSA by these deadlines to be considered timely filed in order to comply with FSA program eligibility requirements. Crops reported after these deadlines may be subject to late-file fees that can be substantial depending on the number of acres reported.
The following exceptions apply to acreage reporting dates:
If the crop has not been planted by the applicable acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.
If a producer acquires additional acreage after the applicable acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendar days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.
Reporting Organic Crops: Producers who want to use the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) organic price and selected the "organic" option on their NAP application must report their crops as organic and provide a copy of their current organic plan and recent written certification in effect from a certifying agent.
Important reminder: If a crop report is not submitted by the subsequent year’s acreage reporting date (ARD), the acreage report cannot be considered acceptable and producers will not receive planting credit for the crop nor will the crop be eligible for any FSA program benefits for the applicable program year.
For questions regarding crop certification and crop loss reports, contact your local FSA office.