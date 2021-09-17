Last month, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks announced it was taking applications for emergency haying and grazing leases on select wildlife management areas. The primary purpose of these leases is to enhance wildlife habitat and to benefit local producers.
While some WMAs opened for emergency haying and grazing leases received applications, others did not. Therefore, FWP is providing an additional opportunity for parties who may have an interest in one or more of the leases to review the final environmental assessment documents and request further information on specific leases by sending an email to fwpwld@mt.gov (preferred) or by calling 406-444-2612.
Producers are only eligible for lease opportunities that occur in their county or adjacent counties.
The following WMA lease opportunities are still available:
Kootenai Falls, Lincoln County - Haying
Ray Kuhns, Flathead County - Grazing
Canyon Ferry, Broadwater - Grazing
Smith River, Meagher County - Grazing
Dodson Dam, Phillips County - Grazing
Rookery, Hill County - Haying
Elk Island, Richland County - Grazing
Isaac Homestead, Treasure County - Haying
All lease opportunities require services in place of a cash rent payment, which may include supplying and erecting electric fence, establishing a water tank and hauling water, repairing fences, clearing haying sites, ongoing fence maintenance and livestock containment.
To view the decision notice and EA, visit the public notices section of the FWP website or click here.
After reviewing the information packet and associated responsibilities, producers who wish to participate further will be asked to fill out an online form no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. Lessees will be selected randomly on Sept. 24. All participants will be notified of results.