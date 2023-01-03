Gov. Greg Gianforte recently announced that his administration filed an appeal briefing opposing a judge's decision to deny the State's petition for a stay after the Biden Administration approved the American Prairie Reserve request to graze bison on Bureau of Land Management land in northeast Montana.
The approval granted the non-profit organization American Prairie Reserve has a 3-million acre wildlife reserve in north-central Montana and received approval to graze bison on public lands. The organization said in a news release last August that it hopes to grow their herd by 1,000 bison by the year 2025.
The briefing was submitted to the U.S. Department of the Interior's Board of Land Appeals according to the a press release from the Montana Department of Agriculture. In the briefing, entitled Statement of Reasons, Gianforte requested a stay of the decision pending appeal and highlighted the ruling judge's failures in denying the stay last Fall.
The Gianforte administration argues that the judge failed to sufficiently analyze the State's legal arguments.
“This summary denial inadequately addresses the Executive’s statutory authority arguments and completely ignores the Executive’s regulatory authority arguments,” the statement reads, restating the arguments in favor of a stay.
The administration also said in its briefing that the judge failed to properly assess the magnitude of harm to the State of Montana due to its limited review to the harm caused to one allotment.
“The Final Decision authorizes permits on all allotments in this case. The Executive requested a stay of the Final Decision in its entirety—not just those portions APR feels inclined to affect on a given day. To find otherwise subjects the Executive to an untenable game of whack-a-mole,” the statement continues. The statement explains that the denial of a stay infringes on the State’s ability to manage state trust lands.
After the judge's order, the American Prairie Reserve was notified that bison are not currently authorized under State law to graze state trust lands on several allotments at issue in this case. In response, American Prairie Reserve said that they plan to implement a new fencing regime in an effort to avoid state trust lands and utilize a portion of the allotment, according to the press release. The Gianforte administration highlighted in the briefing that this departure from the Bureau of Land Management's Final Decision.
“Allowing [American Prairie Reserve] to proceed in deviation from a contested Final Decision, in the absence of analysis and public involvement, is not only legally fraught but disingenuous to the process leading to the Final Decision,” the briefing read.
The briefing also criticized that the judge failed to adequately analyze public interest, saying that the public is in favor of a stay.
“It is not in the public interest to permit such an offense to persist, especially pending appeal," the briefing said.
The Gianforte administration said in the briefing that public interest weighs against usurping the State's authority over State trust lands and against federal administrative agencies such as the Bureau of Land Management, bending the laws and exceeding the scope of its authority.