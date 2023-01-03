MONTANA BISON

Gov. Greg Gianforte recently announced that his administration filed an appeal briefing opposing a judge's decision to deny the State's petition for a stay after the Biden Administration approved the American Prairie Reserve request to graze bison on Bureau of Land Management land in northeast Montana. 

The approval granted the non-profit organization American Prairie Reserve has a 3-million acre wildlife reserve in north-central Montana and received approval to graze bison on public lands. The organization said in a news release last August that it hopes to grow their herd by 1,000 bison by the year 2025. 



