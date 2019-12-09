Gov. Steve Bullock today requested additional assistance from the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture for Montana sugar beet farmers who experienced severe losses this harvest season.
“Both the production and quality of Montana’s sugar beet crop experienced severe losses in affected areas,” Bullock wrote to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. “Due to the extreme unseasonable snowstorms, freezing temperatures, and excessive rain in late September and early October, numerous acres were unharvested. These losses represent a significant negative economic impact to the affected areas.”
Bullock first requested a Secretarial Disaster Designation for Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan and Valley Counties on Oct. 28, 2019. Today’s additional request adds the counties of Big Horn, Carbon, McCone, Richland, Rosebud, Treasure and Yellowstone to the Secretarial Disaster Designation.
The Farm Service Agency (FSA) is compiling necessary damage assessment information. Impacted producers are encouraged to connect with their local FSA office.
Sidney Sugars Incorporated, operating in Richland County, reported between 1,200 to 1,400 unharvested acres of sugar beets. Western Sugar Cooperative estimates 60 percent of total crops in Big Horn, Carbon, Rosebud, Treasure, and Yellowstone counties were impacted by snowstorms in October.