A couple of weeks ago I started a series of articles focused on our food production system in the United States and common questions that arise regarding how our food makes it to the grocery shelf. Previous articles have focused on organic production and the use of GMO’s in the United States.
This all came about when I was visiting with someone during the market steer show during our county fair. The specific question that was asked was whether grass-fed beef was better for a person than beef that comes from cattle that is fed the more traditional grain finishing diet. So, for today’s article this is the topic that I will focus on.
To give a little bit of background, grass-fed beef is a relatively new production system where cattle are fed a strictly forage-based diet. This is different than what is considered the “traditional” production system where beef animals are finished in a feedlot setting where they are fed grain-based diet.
As with any type of production method for anything, no system is perfect, and there are positive attributes and drawbacks to each. The reason that the traditional method (grain finished) is the commonly used method of finishing animals is because it is largely the most efficient method of doing so. Using the grain-fed system, these animals can be grown to an acceptable finishing weight in a shorter span of time and the meat from these animals will typically contain more intermuscular fat. Intermuscular fat or marbling leads to a better eating experience as meat with more marbling is generally more tender when cooked.
Part of the reason that grass-fed beef is not as popular as grain-fed is because the US consumer is more accustomed to eating beef from animals finished on grain. As I mentioned above this meat is generally more tender and provides a taste and tenderness profile that people are used to.
I hesitate to make generalizations but when comparing grain-fed to grass-fed; grass-fed beef will produce smaller steaks that have less marbling but also less external fat. In addition, because of the makeup of the forage diet the fat on and in a grass-fed animal will tend to take on a yellowish-green hue. It is still fat and does not affect the eating experience, but it tends to look different. Grass finished beef also traditionally has a stronger beef taste.
A feather in the cap for the grass-based system is that beef raised using this system generally contains higher levels of Omega-3 fatty acids, higher levels of vitamins and minerals, and lower calories because of the lower fat content. Studies have proven these factors to be true, but, for the most part, these levels are either not significantly different or, as is the case with the vitamins and minerals, traditionally raised beef already provides what our bodies are able to use, so the increase does not really provide much.
As with most production systems, preference comes down to personal choice. If you are considering switching from grain-fed beef to grass-fed, or vice versa, I think the important thing to remember is that you may not be getting the exact same eating experience that you used to get, and it may cost more. In the end, however, it is still beef.
As always, you are welcome to contact me with questions that you may have about any of the production systems that I have covered. Feel free to send me an email at timothy.fine@montana.edu or call me at 433-1206.