Grasshoppers have been abundant this year in many locations in the region. Whether they’re going to be a big risk for next year, however, depends on what happens in the next few weeks.
Watching those conditions on the ground is Dave Branson, acting research leader and research entomologist with USDA-ARS. You could think of him as the grasshopper guru for the MonDak.
“There are some areas where, especially in some crested wheat grass pastures, there’s really nothing left but stems,” Branson told the Sidney Herald. “You know it’s wet, but the grasshoppers are pretty much still managing to eat most of what’s there. This year, I’d say, we’re in a really high grasshopper density.”
Some fields that ranchers may have thought would provide winter hay are already gone, Branson added. That means tough, potentially expensive choices, lie ahead for some producers this winter.
That said, the MonDak was not necessarily a perfect grasshopper heaven this year. Those back-to back blizzards in April set grasshoppers back a fair amount by cooling the soil and slowing the hatch down.
“You know, even lsat Friday, we were down at Keogh, and there are still immature grasshoppers out, which is pretty late for them not to be all adults,” Branson said. “So because of that, it’s a little shorter window this year for some of them to lay eggs.”
Other factors Branson is watching at this point include the temperature and the available food for grasshoppers during this egg-laying window. That’s going to determine how bad the problems are next year.
“Warmer weather helps (grasshoppers),” Branson explained. “Particularly when the grass is taller like it’s been this year, because that’s more shade for them, and that also makes it so they can’t grow quite as fast when there’s more shade.”
Earlier in the year, grasshoppers were also getting a lot of rain. That does make the grass grow and you'd think that might be a key component for grasshopper heaven, but actually, not necessarily.
“Grasshoppers don’t deal with more water in the grass very well,” Branson said. “And they also, when the grass is tall like it was on ranch land, there’s less protein per bite. So they’re not doing quite as well in some cases.”
On the other hand, if a grower or producer is seeing 40 to 50 grasshoppers per square yard, it’s likely that at least some of them are going to do well.
“That makes it unlikely that problems are going to go away next year,” Branson said. “We just don’t have a good idea yet. Whether problems will taper off or remain about the same or get even worse next year. That’s what we’ll have a better idea on in a few weeks.”
Branson suggests growers and ranchers keep an eye on where the grasshoppers are in their fields right now, and how those fields look. It’s too late at this point, of course, for meaningful grasshopper management, but paying attention to this will help producers know where to scout next year, so they can be ready to apply control where needed.
“You really want to pay attention when they’re maybe an eighth to a quarter of an inch, so pretty small,” Branson said. “So if you pay attention where they are now and notice, you know if it seems like there’s still some green blades of grass over the next few weeks that they can be eating and using to lay eggs. Those are the areas (ranchers) can really focus on and pay attention to and if they are thinking of doing some form of management, at least they will be ready and not caught unaware when grasshoppers are big and noticeable.”
That advice applies mainly to rangeland, but also no-till fields.
“With no-till, they’re not really disturbing the ground where the grasshopper pods are, so you know, it’s more likely they’re going to lay eggs and then those will hatch out,” Branson said.
Grasshopper control in general seeks to target the insect when fairly young, to prevent successfully molting from one stage to the next. MSU Extension Agents have a lot of resources on grasshopper control, Branson added. There was also a grasshopper workshop in March, online at https://tinyurl.com/mr3hsncv.
One of the things Branson is working on for the future is identifying warning signals that will help researchers and extension agents provide more specific advisories about grasshopper outbreaks in the future.
That study involves the USDA-ARS facility in Mandan, North Dakota as well, and will look at long-term data as well as different management systems.
It’s not all about grasshoppers for Branson, though. He’s also doing some projects working with research ecologist Dr. Tatyana Rand on dung beetles, to better understand their role on ranch land systems.