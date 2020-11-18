I have not done research specific to the pests but just from observation and anecdotal information it appears as though we have been having more issues with grasshoppers and alfalfa weevils over the last couple of years. While these pests may be causing more damage in our county we are not alone.
Which is why my colleagues in the South Central part of our State have put together a webinar addressing these two pests specifically. At 6 p.m. Dec. 1, the Agents in Yellowstone, Big Horn, Carbon, Musselshell-Golden Valley, and Stillwater Counties will be hosting this virtual seminar that will focus on grasshoppers and alfala weevils specifically. Presenters for this webinar will be Gary Adams from USDA-Aphis and Molly Masters, Extension Agent in Big Horn County who will tackle the subject of grasshopper biology and management. Dr. Kevin Wanner, MSU Extension Entomologist, will talk about the increasing problem of alfalfa weevils and their potential to become resistant to some commonly used insecticides.
I generally try to shy away from including web links in these columns as they can be difficult for people to transcribe them from the page to the computer, but in this case I don’t have much choice. So, if you are interested in participating in this webinar and learning more about these pests here are two links that will get you to it. The first is the direct link for the webinar. It is https://bit.ly/3kCcuv6.
Another way to access this link is to go to the Yellowstone County Extension home page and get it from there. If you log onto https://yellowstone.msuextension.org/agriculture/index.html you can find the link to the webinar from there. Your other option or if you have questions about the webinar specifically is to call Callie Cooley at the Yellowstone County Extension Office at 406-256-2828 or send her an email at callie.cooley@montana.edu.
It is important to note that this webinar has been approved for two private pesticide applicator points and commercial applicator points as well. As I do not see an end to our current situation, I am not sure how many “in-person” events we will be able to have where pesticide points can be obtained. So if you need credits toward your license this is one way to get some. When participating, you will be asked to input your license number so make sure you have it handy if you are going to log on.
I realize that there are quite a few links, and the potential exists for mistakes to be made when typing links from the page to the browser address. You are always welcome to contact me with questions and/or help in logging on to this. Feel free to reach out to me at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.
Again, this webinar is at 6 p.m. Dec. 1, and you will want to visit the link provided ahead of time.