The 2021 MonDak Ag Days and Trade Show, like so many other events during the COVID-19 pandemic, has a different format for this year.
It will be a blend of in person and virtual programming this year, and will not feature a banquet or trade show. But it will still have a full slate of educational topics for both livestock and agronomic producers to help them in 2021.
“The decision to change Ag Days was not an easy one for the committee to make, and it took some time to make this choice” Richland County Extension Agent Tim Fine said. “Aside from attendee safety, the main factor in making the decision was time.”
Putting together a banquet, social, and a trade show has to begin several months in advance. There were. just too many unanswered questions for too long because of the ongoing pandemic.
Fine said he expects the event will return in 2022, with all the features attendees have become used to.
The webinar link is at https://montana.webex.com/montana/j.php?MTID=mde8774804e41f4d6b696fba54eade53c, and the login will be the same for all four sessions.
The event will take place over two days, March 4 and 5, and will include breaks for an on-site lunch sponsored by Stockman Bank on the first day and Tri-County Implement on the second. Agri Industries will be providing refreshments for the break.
Among the many topics that will be covered are grasshopper problems in 2020 and the outlook for 2021, by Dave Branson with the USDA-ARS center, as well as small grain disease identification and control and efficacy of seed treatments by Uta McKelvy with MSU Extension Plant Pathology, just to name a few.
The event will also offer pesticide credit opportunities — up to seven in all, for attending the live sessions, whether in person or virtually.
Here’s a complete schedule of topics for each day, as well as a breakdown of the pesticide points available.
March 4
9:30-10:30-Liquid vs. dry fertilizers-Pros and Cons of each Paul Detloff Nutrien Ag Solutions
10:30-11:30-The importance of water in pesticide applications Paul Detloff Nutrien Ag Solutions
11:30-12:30 Break for Lunch-On site lunch sponsored by Stockman Bank
12:30-1:15-Alfalfa weevil ID, management, and research-Tatyanna Rand USDA/ARS
1:15-2:00-Wheat Stem sawfly ID, management, and research-Tatyanna Rand
March 5
9:30-10:30- Weed ID-Brian Jenks NDSU Extension weed specialist
10:30-11:30-Weather Outlook-Eric Snodgrass Nutrien Ag Solutions
11:30-12:30-Break for Lunch-On site lunch sponsored by Tri-County Implement
12:30-1:30-Small grain disease ID and control and efficacy of seed treatments-Uta McKelvy MSU Extension Plant Pathology
1:30-2:30- Grasshopper problems in 2020 and outlook for 2021-Dave Branson USDA/ARS
Pesticide points
Session 1- 2 credits for categories 10, 30, 35, 39, and 60
Session 2- 2 credits for categories 10, 30, 39, and 60
Session 3- 1 credit for categories 10, 30, 33, 34, 37, 39, 44, 45, 55, and 60
Session 4-2 credits for categories 10, 30, 39, and 60. 1 Credit for category 35