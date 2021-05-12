As I commonly do, I am going to take today’s article directly from the NDSU Crop and Pest Report (https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/cpr/crop-pest-report). I feel as though the information contained is so vital that I am going to re-publish the entire article but because it is so long, I will break it into 2 parts. If you want to read the article in its entirety go to the website above and search for the April 29, 2021 edition. This post comes from Joe Ikley who is the NDSU Extension Weed Specialist.
The weather conditions from fall 2020 through spring of 2021 have been a completely different situation than on the same calendar dates a year ago. The dry fall, winter, and spring conditions have led to early planting in many areas, as well as an increased concern in herbicide carryover from applications made in the spring and summer of 2020. Any discussion about herbicide carryover will focus on three key components: environmental conditions since herbicide application; chemistry of the applied herbicides; and interactions between the herbicide and soil conditions.
Our northern climate inherently places us at higher risk for carryover compared to other states to our south and east. Herbicides will break down more quickly in warm, wet soils due to increased microbial and chemical degradation. We will typically have the warm soils throughout our summer months, but soil temperatures decline rapidly as we progress into the fall and herbicide breakdown will also slow down during this time.
It is important to remember that herbicide breakdown does not occur in frozen soils. What this means for us is that most herbicide degradation occurs in the summer months, and degradation is more rapid when we have adequate rainfall. Whenever we have dry conditions, herbicides can persist in the soil longer due to decreased microbial and chemical degradation. For many areas of North Dakota, the soil conditions since August or September of 2020 have certainly been dry, thus causing the concern for carryover.
In addition to increased risk of carryover due to environmental concerns, there are certain soil properties that increase the chance of injury with some herbicides. Soil pH is an important consideration for herbicide degradation. This is typically more important in the eastern part of the state, where high pH soils will reduce the breakdown of sulfonylurea and triazine herbicides.
However, there is increased concern in areas of western North Dakota with pockets of low pH. Specifically, the imidazolinone herbicides (imazethapyr, imazamox) will persist for longer in low pH soils (<6.0) and will be another consideration as more areas with low soil pH are recognized.
One of the most important soil factors to consider for microbial breakdown of herbicides is the soil organic matter. In general, the higher the organic matter, the more microbial degradation will take place. There are several fields in western North Dakota with organic matter at or below 2%, and many more fields with pockets across the field with less than 2% organic matter. These soil types will also be at increased risk of carryover due to inherently less microbial activity. Fields with sandy knolls can also experience increased risk of carryover since those spots tend to be drier than the rest of the field.
Certain herbicides will also have an increased risk of persisting in the soil and causing injury in subsequent years. These are typically herbicides with a longer half-life, which is the time it takes for ½ of the chemical to degrade.
Next week’s article will focus on clopyralid specifically. As always, if you have questions, feel free to contact me by phone at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.