It has been some time since I have mentioned an in-person event and today is only slightly different. Clain Jones, our Extension Soil Fertility Specialist in Bozeman, is hosting a series of webinars. These webinars will focus on principles of agronomic soil fertility and will be held Wednesday’s from 7 to 8:30 PM beginning January 6 and running through February 17.
You may be asking yourself why I started this column announcing an in-person event and then went to webinars. That is because I will be hosting a “watch party” if you will, for each of these. If you would like to learn more about soil fertility but do not have the bandwidth, abilities, or patience to view them in your home or if you just want some interaction, you are welcome to come to the Extension Office and watch them with me and whoever else shows up.
Topics for the webinars are; January 6-Basic soil fertility and testing; January 13-Nitrogen fundamentals; January 20-Nitrogen for small grains, pulses and oilseeds; January 27-Micronutrient management; February 3-Forage soil fertility for annuals and perennials; February 10-Sustainable nutrient management; and February 17-Cover crops.
There is no fee for registration but if you are planning on participating from the comfort of your own home, we do ask that you sign up for the webinars. The link for doing so can be found by going to https://bit.ly/3aNx36B. This will sign you up for all of the webinars but you are not committed to participating in each of them. You can pick and choose the topics that are relevant to you. Registering for the workshops allows Clain and his staff to send reminders, provide technical support when needed, and send links for materials that will be discussed during specific webinars. The sessions will all be recorded and there will be a link to watch them on the soil fertility website which can be found at https://landresources.montana.edu/soilfertility.
Please remember that if you do come to watch view the webinars at the Extension Office we are required to ask you to wear a mask and social distance. Not that I think it will be an issue but to meet the social distancing requirements we must keep the meeting at a maximum of 25 people.
The importance of soil fertility in crop production cannot be overstated and it is my hope that we get a great turnout of producers from across the State for this series of webinars. If you have questions leading up to and/or the day of the webinar(s) you are welcome to contact me at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.