About a month ago, the focus of this column was about checking credits towards a persons Montana Pesticide Applicator’s license. All applicators who hold a private pesticide applicator’s license in our region will see their license expire at the end of this year. Since many programs got cancelled in 2020, I figured I would expand on that and let you know how to find programs that will count toward the 6 credits needed to renew your license.
Finding eligible programs is much like finding how many credits you currently have on a license.
The first step is to navigate to https://mtplants.mt.gov/Index.aspx.
When you get to that page you will see a drop down menu with several options. Click on “pesticide programs” which is the only option with an arrow next to it.
Once you click on the “pesticide programs” there will be more options. Now click on the “course locator” option and you will see this screen.
From here you can either click on the “Onsite” “Online” “Correspondence” or “Webinar” buttons and fill in as much other information as you want. When you click on the “Search” button it will take you to another web page with all of the courses available that meet your search criteria.
It is important to note that private applicators can now get all 6 of their required pesticide credits through online courses. Most of these courses do require a fee to be paid but it is an option. To find available courses, just select the “online” button on the website.
The upcoming MonDak Ag Summit (www.ars.usda.gov/pa/nparl/agsummit )will have some opportunities for licensed applicators to accrue credits and there will be other programs going on throughout the year so hopefully you will be able to meet the recertification requirements.
As always, you are welcome to contact me with any questions and/or concerns regarding your pesticide license but please do not wait until it is too late.