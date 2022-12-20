In eastern Montana, there is currently a land phenomenon taking place in which land intended for agricultural purposes is being leased at agricultural tax rates. However, the land is being used for non-agricultural purposes.
“Out of state money is buying up agricultural land, but not using it for agricultural purposes; but they still get on their property taxes, they are still paying the agriculture rate which is lower than residential or commercial,” House District 35 Legislator Brandon Ler explained.
Plans for the expansion of tax brackets, or possibly the creation of a different tax bracket are under consideration. However, there will be no interference to ‘‘willing buyer, willing seller.”
Ler explained that he intends to produce a formula so that if a buyer purchases agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes, that buyer will be in a higher tax bracket. This may been creating a new tax bracket or using an existing residential or commercial bracket.
Montana law specifies the intended use of agricultural lands, which is the biggest concern. Fort Peck and Lewiston are currently being identified as the regions most impacted by misuse of agricultural lands, but Ler fears it’s spreading eastward.
“If you are not going to use it for its intended purposes, then you shouldn’t be getting the same rate that I do if I am running cows or raising crops on the land. A lot of this is up by Fort Peck and Lewiston but it’s moving east. It will be here,” Ler said.
He explained that non-profit organizations or individual out-of-state buyers purchase the land and then use the land for an entirely different purpose than traditionally intended. For example, 3,000 head operation will be purchased and then converted into elk hunting ranch.
“You’re seeing non-profits like the American Prairie Reserve or out-of-state money coming in buying up land. People coming into the state who see the tax benefits are able to more or less push people into renting this land out to somebody,” Ler explained.
“I am not trying to get in the way of you being able to buy the ground, but I mean to say that if you are not using it for agricultural purposes you will pay more in property taxes,” Ler said.
Besides being “unfair,” Ler said there are also negative impacts to local economies and small businesses.
“If a non-profit organization or an individual buyer who wants to buy a hunting ranch takes the agricultural operation off the land, you lose the equipment dealers, feed stores, the mechanics. When big investment comes in and converts into a hunting ranch, you lose the hired hands. It’s just a trickle effect. You’re seeing smaller communities, and not necessarily smaller communities, but ones like Sidney would be affected. Oil and gas has filled the holes in the budget for last 20 years, but agriculture has been here forever and it’s the backbone of eastern Montana and we need to keep it that way,” Ler said.