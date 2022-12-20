BLER MUG

Brandon Ler

State Representative

District 35

In eastern Montana, there is currently a land phenomenon taking place in which land intended for agricultural purposes is being leased at agricultural tax rates. However, the land is being used for non-agricultural purposes.

“Out of state money is buying up agricultural land, but not using it for agricultural purposes; but they still get on their property taxes, they are still paying the agriculture rate which is lower than residential or commercial,” House District 35 Legislator Brandon Ler explained.



Tags

Load comments