In my last article I discussed resources for drought monitoring and reporting. In case you missed it, the one item that I would like to highlight from that is that the entities that monitor drought severity are looking for input “from the front lines”. In essence, they want ag producers’ input to help assess the level of drought being experienced around the country. The websites for reporting are https://tinyurl.com/5dj2mddp for the national report and https://tinyurl.com/jhed2fte for the Montana report. I cannot stress enough how important it is to provide accurate and current information for these reports.
Continuing the topic of drought and the impacts it is having and will more than likely continue to have on ag producers in Richland County, I want to highlight an upcoming program. On April 26, a team of our Extension specialists from MSU will be in Sidney to conduct a workshop specific to drought and livestock production. This workshop will be held from 1-5 p.m. and will be live and in person but participants will also be able to watch a webinar of the program live.
The program will feature Dr’s Megan Van Emon and Carla Stanford who are our Beef Cattle Specialists, Dr. Jeff Mosley, MSU’s Range Management Specialist, and Dr. Hayes Goosey who is our new Forage Specialist. Topics that they will focus on include;
- Cattle Management During Drought
- Range Conditions and Grazing During Drought
- Forage Management Options and Nitrates
- Cattle Reproduction Strategies During Drought
I am not ready to throw in the towel just yet and give up on the idea that we will get some much needed rain but the long range forecast just does not look favorable. I always hope for good attendance at any meeting that I’m conducting or hosting but if participation is low because we received some relief I would not be devastated.
I am assuming that every meeting we have from now until the end of time will have to have an option for virtual attendance. So this one will be no different. If you want to attend this workshop but still are not comfortable attending gatherings in person, it will be presented via Webex. Rather than posting the long link to view this webinar, I will instead direct you to our Fecebook page (just search for Richland County Extension but make sure it’s Richland County Montana) which will have the link.
If you are interested in attending in person please give the office a call at 433-1206 to let us know that you will be here. If you would like the link to the webinar, send me an email at timothy.fine@montana.edu and I will send it to you. In the meantime, continue to pray for rain.