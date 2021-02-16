Montanans have just a few more weeks to report the number of each type of livestock they own in order to pay the per capita fees set yearly by the Montana Board of Livestock.
Livestock reports are due March 1. Owners can report online at ReportYourLivestock.mt.gov.
Livestock owners must report what they owned as of February 1.
If you reported last year but no longer own livestock, you still need to submit a reporting form to let us know your livestock count is zero.
Owners preferring a paper reporting form can download one at MTRevenue.gov or call (406) 444-6900.
Per capita payments are due May 31.