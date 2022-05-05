The state’s largest general agricultural organization has planned a month of activities recognizing and recruiting members for May, which is Membership Month at Montana Farm Bureau.
“The greatest advocates for Montana agriculture are Montana Farm Bureau’s volunteer members,” MFBF President Cyndi Johnson said. “They spend an incredible amount of time and energy educating the next generation of Montana farmers and ranchers and they invest in their communities with workshops and events focused on current issues facing agriculture and rural communities. It’s exciting to be recognizing those volunteers this month and finding out why they are Farm Bureau Proud.”
Farm Bureau offers something for everyone whether you’re a student (Collegiate Farm Bureau), young farmer or rancher (YF&R Committee), a woman (Women’s Leadership Committee); in addition, farming and ranching members can serve on Farm Bureau’s variety of advisory committees.
“In a time when agriculture needs respected advocacy, reliable representation and a factual message, Montana Farm Bureau Federation is the strongest voice for agriculture in Helena and in Washington, D.C.,” the Conrad wheat farmer said. “In addition, a membership saves you a lot of money whether you’re buying a new tractor or taking a trip with your family.”
Membership Month is divided into four weeks:
May 2-6 – Farm Bureau Proud Week
May 9-13 – Member Benefits Week
May 16-20 – Member Appreciation Week
May 23-29 – Member Involvement Week
Several special activities are planned the week of May 16 - 20:
May 16 – Recognize volunteers on MFBF Advisory Committees
May 17 ‐ Recognize Student Members
May 18 ‐ Recognize Recruiter and Recruited Members
May 19 – Recognize our Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. agents and staff
May 20 – Recognize county Farm Bureau Leaders
“If you have any connection to or interest in agriculture, we want you to be a part of our grassroots organization,” said Johnson.
For more information, visit mfbf.org, check out the Montana Farm Bureau Facebook page @montanafarmbureau or call the office, 406-587-3153.