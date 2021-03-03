A number of good speakers have been tapped for the MonDak Ag Days program this year. Here's a little about each of them.
Paul Detloff
Nutrien Ag Solutions
Detloff will talk about the pros and cons of liquid and dry fertilizers as well as the importance of ensuring correct amounts of water in pesticide applications.
Dr. Tatyana Rand
Research ecologist
USDA-ARS Research Center
Rand is a community ecologist with broad interest in understanding how large-scale landscape structures and habitat can shape ecosystems to promote the suppression of natural enemies such as insect pests and weeds. She’s worked in a variety of settings, both natural and managed, from the north Atlantic salt marshes and New Zealand beech forests to agricultural landscapes in Germany and the United States.
Dr. Brian Jenks
NDSU weed scientist,
North Central Research Extension Center
Jenks is the weed scientist for the NDSU North Central Research Extension Center in Minot. He has been with the NCREC for more than two decades now and is widely respected throughout the MonDak. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Nebraska.
Eric Snodgrass
Nutrien Ag Solutions
Snodgrass will talk about everyone’s favorite subject, the weather, and how that will impact the 2021 growing season.
Dr. Uta McKelvy
Plant pathologist
Montana State University Extension
Dr. Uta McKelvy is the Associate Extension Specialist for Plant Pathology and Assistant Research Professor in the Department of Plant Sciences and Plant Pathology at Montana State University, Bozeman. She earned her PhD in Plant Pathology from Montana State University in 2020, where she worked on dynamics of the wheat streak mosaic disease complex in the agricultural landscape. In her role as Extension specialist, Dr. McKelvy focuses on diseases of field crops such as small grains and pulses, fungicide use and fungicide resistance prevention, as well as integrated pest management. Her current research focuses on developing prediction tools for foliar diseases of wheat in collaboration with the National Predictive Modeling Tool Initiative.
Dr. Dave Branson
Research entomologist
USDA-ARS Research Center
Grasshoppers are an important native component of the biodiversity in grassland ecosystems, but at the same time, periodic grasshopper outbreaks can cause significant economic impact to the grazing industry. Grasshoppers consume an estimated $1.25 billion each year in forage in Western rangelands. Studying that issue is Dr. Dave Branson, who has been with the USDA-ARS system since 1998. He has only recently come to the USDA-ARS unit in Richland County. He will be working to develop an early-warning system to help producers better make decisions when it comes to managing this pest.