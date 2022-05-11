The deadline to apply for grants from the Montana Farmers Union Foundation is fast approaching.
People have until June 1 to submit their ideas that would further MFU Foundation’s mission to create new opportunities and contribute to the growth and enhancement of agriculture and Montana’s rural communities. Proposals should focus on educational opportunities for any age group, from small children to adults.
“Montana Farmers Union Foundation is offering these grants to help bring educational opportunities to our rural communities. It is often difficult to coordinate valuable training events of any size for our small towns without support. Our Foundation is proud to be able to provide that ‘leg-up’ support,” MFU Chief of Staff Matt Rains said.
June 1 marks the deadline for first-round applications, and a second wave of applications will be accepted September 1 this fall.
This is the first year the MFU Foundation has accepted grant applications – thanks to a growing endowment – and Rains said the funds will provide a significant boost for projects across the state. Applicants don’t need official non-profit status to apply.
“These grants are vague on purpose. We want the creativity and realistic needs of small towns across Montana to lead the grant process instead of trying to fit into a grant-criteria box,” Rains said. “Education comes in all shapes and sizes and should be available to all age groups. We want to support your ideas to enhance your towns, your way.”
The application process is as simple as it gets, he said, adding that foundation leaders hope to receive a broad range of ideas.
“If you’ve observed a need or topic that could bring educational growth of any nature to your 4-H club, FFA team, rural health or EMT team, adult education training, or thousands of other growth opportunities, please submit a request,” said Rains. “Let us know what you’re doing and how much you need. The MFU Foundation looks forward to partnering on as many needs as we can.”
For more information and to complete the application, go to https://montanafarmersunion.com/mfu-foundation/. Applicants can contact Rains at 406-899-2644 with any questions.
Press Information: montanafarmersunion.com/media-press-kit/
MFU President Walter Schweitzer: 406-799-3782
Montana Farmers Union has worked more than 100 years for family farms, ranches, and rural communities. MFU supports its members through: Strong education programs for both youth and adults, by advocating member-driven policies and legislation at the state and federal level, and cooperation through producer-owned co-ops. For more information, visit montanafarmersunion.com.