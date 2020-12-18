The Montana Historical Society (MHS) has added eight new sites to the state’s Centennial Farm and Ranch program in the past three months.
These properties, most of which are in Eastern Montana, have remained in the same family ownership for 100 years or more. All eight farms and ranches received a signed certificate from Gov. Steve Bullock and a roadside sign to honor their family’s remarkable achievement.
Honorees include the Ickes Ranch near Big Horn; the Sunwall Homestead near Froid; the Wendland Farm near Rudyard; Hellies’ Inc. near Whitewater; the Virgil and Fern Gregg Homestead near Bloomfield; the Jacob and Katherine Senner Homestead near Glendive; the McCoy Ranch near Plentywood; and the Janshen Farm near Broadview.
This new crop of Centennial properties has unique histories that tell important stories about Montana’s agricultural history and development.
One example is Jeff Janshen’s grandfather and grandmother, Elze and Clara Janshen, who sold everything on their Iowa farm in 1908, including the mailbox. With about $1,000 in hand, they claimed homestead land eight miles east of Broadview. They built the farm from scratch and received final title to the land on Jan. 12, 1914. Elze and Clara ran a diversified operation, raising grains, hay, and corn plus beef cattle, milk cows, hogs, chickens, and kept a big garden. After 1917, the Janshens struggled through years of drought, crop failures, and low prices, but secured a bank loan in 1921. Within six years, they paid back the loan at 10 percent interest.
Elze and Clara eventually expanded the farm to 1,200 acres. Following their deaths in 1947, the farm was distributed evenly to their surviving six daughters and one son, Daniel. He bought out his sisters to become the sole owner, and Daniel and wife Elsa raised three children and farmed and ranched for 47 years.
Daniel and Elsa’s son Jeff stayed on the farm to help as long he could, but farming conditions in the early 1980s forced him to take a job off the farm. In 1987, Daniel enrolled as many acres as possible in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), which helped pay the bills. After he died in 1993, Jeff and daughter-in-law Leslie acquired the farm from Elsa. They kept the land in CRP until recently renting it to close friends. Over the years, Jeff and Leslie sold less profitable pieces of the farm and acquired other land, but they still own the original acreage that Elze and Clara claimed in 1908. Today, the fourth generation of Janshens have acquired land nearby and Jeff hopes to pass the family legacy on to the fifth generation.
“We are very thankful the Janshen family can be a part of this group of Centennial Farm and Ranch owners,” said Jeff Janshen. “We love the new sign and framed certificate and will display them as a tribute to our ancestors, who are really the ones who deserve recognition for their hard work and perseverance. We feel it is important to document this history before it is too late and there is no one left to do so.”
Since 2009, the MHS Centennial Farm and Ranch program has recognized our state’s agricultural traditions by celebrating the perseverance and stewardship of Montana families on their farms and ranches.
“By honoring families who have owned their land for 100 years or more, we help preserve Montana’s strong agricultural roots and the stories and traditions that define our rural communities,” said Christine Brown, MHS Outreach and Interpretation Historian.
The MHS will accept applications for the Centennial Farm and Ranch program from Jan. 1, 2021, to Nov. 30, 2021. Requirements for induction include:
Must be a working farm or ranch with a minimum of 160 acres or, if fewer than 160 acres, must have gross yearly income of at least $1,000.
One current owner must be a Montana resident.
Proof of founding date and continuous ownership by members of the same family beginning with the founder and concluding with the present owner, spanning minimally 100 years. Line of ownership may be through spouses, children, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, or adopted children. For homesteaded properties, ownership begins with claim filing date (not patent date).
To download all requirements and the application, or for more information, visit http://bit.ly/MTCFRapp; email christine.brown@mt.gov to request a copy by mail; or call Christine Brown at 406-444-1687.